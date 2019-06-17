20 preliminary tornado reports from Texas to Illinois on Saturday

DALLAS, Texas (KTRK) -- More than 20 million Americans are dealing with severe storms, from north Texas to the northeastern states.There have been 20 preliminary tornado reports with four of those in central Indiana. They knocked over semi-trailers with 100-mile-per-hour winds.There were several other reports of tornadoes in Illinois, Indiana, Texas, Missouri, North Dakota and Iowa.Dallas was under a tornado warning Saturday as strong winds and rains moved through.