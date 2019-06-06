'We came out with nothing': Handyman's tools torched when NE Houston home destroyed in fire

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was the middle of the night Thursday when the Syon family's home and everything in it went up in flames.
"We're starting from scratch," Joseph Syon said.
Four vehicles outside were also destroyed in the fire at their northwest Houston home in the 6700 block of Nordling Road.
The family said an electrical problem started the flames that quickly spread.
Though all their possessions were destroyed, Shirley Syon still considers themselves blessed.
"When I come back here, I get very emotional because looking at this I know, it was nobody but God that saved us and got us out of here," she said.
They made it out safely, but the home was lost.
"We came out with nothing," Joseph said.
He is a self-employed handyman, and all his tools were lost as well.
Their house of worship, the Triumphant Church, is joining with them to appeal for help from Houstonians. The church has put them in temporary housing but needs more resources to assist the family.
"This is as devastating to this family as Harvey was to any family just a couple of years ago," Pastor Tim Dixon said.
They're asking for a leg up as they get ready to start over.
"You never know until it happens to you," Joseph said.
They've set up a GoFundMe account for donations.
