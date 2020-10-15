Deputies are working the scene of a water rescue in north Harris County where a vehicle was found submerged in water.
Harris County Sheriff's Office said deputies received a call at around 2:15 p.m. Thursday regarding. a vehicle in water.
It is not known if anyone was inside the vehicle at the time, nor what happened that led to the car being submerged.
This story is developing. All updates can be found in this article.
Recovery efforts underway after vehicle found submerged in Greens Bayou
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More