abc13 town hall

ABC13 town hall to answer your winter storm disaster questions

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As millions of southeast Texas residents begin to recover from last week's historic winter storms and the catastrophic failure of the state's power grid, there are still many questions about what happened.

ABC13, Houston's news leader, is bringing together local leaders for a town hall on Tuesday (7- 8 p.m. CDT), reflecting on this unprecedented winter emergency and highlighting local disaster response.

Eyewitness News anchor Tom Abrahams is gathering leaders and experts to answer your questions about the storm and its aftermath.

You can submit questions for possible inclusion in Tuesday's town hall here:
(On mobile? You can open our form by tapping here.)


At least 20 deaths have been attributed to the winter storms, which brought the coldest February temperatures in 122 years to our region. Analysts say four million homes lost power, heat or water at some point during the disaster last week.

In the aftermath of the storms, residents now face boil water notices in dozens of communities and an urgent need for food, after freezing temperatures and road hazards disrupted the supply chain to grocery stores.

On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott urged the Texas Legislature to take up Texas power grid reform and an investigation into ERCOT, the state's nonprofit energy council, as an emergency item this session.

The virtual town hall will stream exclusively on ABC13.com and ABC13's apps for your smartphone, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, and Android TV devices. Just search "ABC13 Houston."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonabc13 town hallwinter stormtexas newspower outagedisaster reliefdisasterwinter weather
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 TOWN HALL
Minority student obstacles could sink Texas if left unchanged
Black community in Texas faces critical moment in COVID-19 fight
Virus fatigue and vaccine myths spike infections for Hispanics
Vaccine supply will catch up with demand, officials assure
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Human skull found at NW Harris County park
Boil orders rescinded for some water utilities in the area
1 dead in violent west Houston crash
3 family dogs killed in massive East End house fire
2 injured in Channelview house fire
Lance McCullers Jr., reggaeton superstar Nicky Jam join the show
Man killed in northwest Houston crash
Show More
Free water and food distribution continues across the Houston area
Weak cold front heads for Houston
Some Houston-area school and college closings continue
Texas store gives customers free groceries after power goes out
Boy rescued from icy Texas pond after dog walker spots him
More TOP STORIES News