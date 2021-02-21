ABC13 town hall to answer your winter storm disaster questions

ABC13, Houston's news leader, is bringing together local leaders for a town hall on Tuesday (7- 8 p.m. CDT), reflecting on this unprecedented winter emergency and highlighting local disaster response.
Eyewitness News anchor Tom Abrahams is gathering leaders and experts to answer your questions about the storm and its aftermath.
You can submit questions for possible inclusion in Tuesday's town hall here:
(On mobile? You can open our form by tapping here.)
At least 20 deaths have been attributed to the winter storms, which brought the coldest February temperatures in 122 years to our region. Analysts say four million homes lost power, heat or water at some point during the disaster last week.
In the aftermath of the storms, residents now face boil water notices in dozens of communities and an urgent need for food, after freezing temperatures and road hazards disrupted the supply chain to grocery stores.
On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott urged the Texas Legislature to take up Texas power grid reform and an investigation into ERCOT, the state's nonprofit energy council, as an emergency item this session.
