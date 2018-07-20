WATCH LIVE: Deputies searching for chase suspect who ran into wooded area in NW Harris Co.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
SkyEye13 is above the scene in northwest Harris County where deputies are searching for a man who was involved in a chase.

Constables were conducting a traffic stop on a gray four-door Nissan in the Ridge Hollow Drive and T C Jester area.

The driver failed to stop and deputies pursued the vehicle to the Villa Spring apartment complex. The driver was taken into custody, but a passenger fled on foot.

Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman asks the public to avoid area if possible as deputy constables search for the suspect.

The passenger is described as a black male, wearing gray sweats, a black shirt and red shoes.
