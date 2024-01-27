HCC Trustee's questionable drink during meeting sparks speculation and board response

An HCC trustee's conduct is in question after she attended a meeting virtually while sipping a drink and socializing elsewhere.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Community College's Board Chair is responding to questions about a trustee's behavior during this week's meeting.

Charlene Ward Johnson, HCC District II Trustee, caused several interruptions and was live-streamed taking a sip of a beverage in what appears to be a salt or sugar-rimmed glass at an off-site location.

The Board meeting was the first regular meeting of the year.

Johnson attended the meeting at the Midtown campus in person. After a closed session, she reappeared virtually.

"We need to see your face. Your camera needs to be turned on," a board member reminded Johnson.

She turned her video on and appeared to have forgotten that she was on a livestream and took a sip of a drink.

Four minutes later, she answered when the Board Chair, Cynthia Lenton-Gary, questioned her.

"It's lemonade," Johnson said to chuckles and gasps.

Johnson did not respond to ABC13's requests for comment, and no one opened the door at her home.

HCC responded with a statement attributed to Lenton-Gary, "The trustee clarified that the beverage she was drinking was lemonade. We are unable to conclude otherwise based on the information known to us. The governing board is committed to maintaining the highest ethical standards in all its deliberations."

The Board's Code of Conduct does not address behavior during meetings.

Johnson has been an HCC trustee since June 2022.

She is currently a candidate for her ex-husband, Jarvis Johnson's, state representative seat.

Jarvis Johnson is running for state senate and has not endorsed his ex-wife, according to a spokesperson.

