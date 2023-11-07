Man accused in $15 million warranty deed scam in Harris County facing multiple charges

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An alleged mastermind behind a $15 million warranty deed scam in Harris County was arrested on Monday after a year-long investigation, according to deputies.

Timothy Willard is accused of forging the signature of property owners on their warranty deeds and purchasing their property at a drastically undervalued price.

Harris County Constable Precinct 1 deputies said Willard would then resale the properties under market value.

Authorities said the properties involved were located throughout Houston and included River Oaks. At least three were valued at more than $15 million.

Willard was charged with a first-degree felony of forgery and aggregate theft greater than $300,000 and is out on bond.

