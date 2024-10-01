Here's how to avoid scammers selling flood-damaged cars made to look 'showroom ready'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We're halfway through hurricane season, and tens of thousands of cars may have extensive water damage due to big storms.

According to data from CARFAX, Texas has the most water-damaged cars out of all 50 states. Partick Olsen with CARFAX joined Eyewitness News to explain the data and the risk.

There are scammers who will go out shopping for cars after floods. They may get them from salvage yards or extend cash offers to individuals.

These scammers clean up the flood-damaged to make them "showroom ready," but Olsen said they are rotting from the inside.

Out of the 100 largest cities in the country, Houston has the most flood-damaged cars on the road, at 29,200.

Not all of them are for sale through scammers. Some are correctly tagged on the title as flood-damaged. However, consumers need to be aware.

Anyone in the market for a used car right now can check for signs of damage.

Look for wet upholstery, mismatched upholstery or carpeting, rust in strange places, or cloudy engine oil. Also, check the headlights for fog or cloudiness.

You could also take the car to a trusted mechanic before purchasing it and have them inspect it for signs of water damage.

This service should cost around $100. CARFAX also has a Free Flood Check tool.

Make sure that you do your homework upfront. If you agree to buy a car marked for sale "as is," you may not have recourse from scammers selling flood-damaged cars.

