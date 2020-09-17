Business

Walmart raising hourly wages for thousands of employees

Walmart is increasing pay for approximately 165,000 hourly workers across U.S. stores and introducing new leadership opportunities.

On Thursday, the retail company announced the changes, citing that "associates have done an incredible job serving customers and making a difference in their communities," especially in the middle of COVID-19.

SEE ALSO: Target to boost employee minimum wage to $15 per hour, give frontline workers $200 bonus

According to the store's website, the following change in wages will be made:

  • Hourly lead roles in Supercenters will now be paid $30 per hour.
  • Pay for hourly associates in the deli and bakery area will now be $15 per hour.
  • Pay is also being raised for several hourly auto care center roles.


"We are re-investing in several ways to provide associates with higher and more consistent base pay," the company stated.

Employees will start to see the changes in October.

Aside from raising wages, the company announced it's "investing in new roles and skills training to give us the flexibility to serve customers anytime and anywhere. In turn, associates will have more room for career and pay growth."

For more information on the increase in wages and new roles, visit Walmart's website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesspay raiseu.s. & worldwalmartshoppingsalaryminimum wage
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston mayor to weigh in on expanded business capacity in Texas
Blue Bell sentenced to record fine over listeria outbreak
Abbott increases capacity for most Texas businesses
Reopen Texas: What's open and what's closed right now
Netflix 'Cheer' star charged with child pornography
Rehab owner offered drugs to patients for sex, police say
New antibody drug may help mild to moderately ill COVID-19 patients
Show More
Houston Texans could host fans as early as this home game
Superintendents focus on bridging digital divide
High chance of development for disturbance in SW Gulf
The difference between vaccine trials and COVID-19 trials
Walmart shopper robbed at gunpoint while loading groceries
More TOP STORIES News