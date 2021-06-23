Deadly crash blocking westbound lanes of Katy Fwy near Waller County

I-10 westbound at Igloo Rd all mainlanes blocked due to major crash. Expect delays and seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/BUYoEPBLGv — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) June 23, 2021

**Traffic Alert**



Troopers are investigating a fatal crash on I-10 (westbound lanes) near Igloo Road in Waller County.



Please prepare for delays in the area.



PIO en route to the scene. pic.twitter.com/mgpHIE8z8P — TxDPS - Southeast Texas Region (@TxDPSSoutheast) June 23, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Drivers along the Katy Freeway experienced some delays as crews worked to clear a fatal crash at Igloo Road near Waller County.The freeway opened up around 8 p.m. While the cause of the crash is not known, TxDOT said the scene blocked the westbound lanes of I-10 for several hours.According to DPS, about four vehicles were involved and at least one lane is open for passing traffic.On Wednesday afternoon, the Texas Department of Public Safety shared an image on Twitter of the crash, which showed multiple vehicles and debris scattered across the road.ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.