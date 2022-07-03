Voluntary evacuation lifted in Waller Co. after chemical leak, fire

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- County officials lift the voluntary evacuation in Waller County after a chemical leak and fire on Saturday evening.Authorities responded to a fire at 29738 Goynes Road with a chemical leak at about 4:30 p.m.Sodium Chlorite, which is bleach, was leaked from an outside tower container and there is no damage to the building.Officials said there were no employees injured.At 6:46 p.m. the chemical was contained. Officials said there is no immediate danger to any of the nearby residents and those who evacuated my return home.Waller County Fire Marshal's Office will conduct an investigation into the cause of the fire.