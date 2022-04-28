At least 20 college baseball players hurt when charter bus flipped along Highway 290 in Waller Co.

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- At least 20 college baseball players were injured when their private charter bus rolled over along Highway 290 and FM 362 late Wednesday night in Waller County.The Waller Police Department told ABC13 that they were called to the scene, near a Buc-ee's, for a charter bus that overturned.When authorities arrived, they found the bus on its side and the injured players.Two people were flown to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.According to officials, everyone on board was headed home to Montgomery after a game. It's believed the players are with the Spartans Post Grad Academy."I just remember I was watching my Netflix, and then out of nowhere, I hear a noise and the bus goes crazy. My body went loose. I remember I was on the ground when I opened my eyes. It was pretty scary," said student Jacobi Allen.Officials say one person was trapped and had to be removed from the bus by the fire department.No other vehicles were involved, but the cause of the crash is still under investigation.