How businesses in Katy/Fulshear are surviving COVID-19

FULSHEAR, TX (KTRK) -- Businesses in the Katy/Fulshear area are working together to get through the COVID19 pandemic.
Many owners are getting advice from the Fulshear-Katy Area Chamber of Commerce, which has been helping direct them to resources.
"You can always run to Mom and Dad and you know you've got somebody there that's stable for you and that's what we want to do," said chamber President Don McCoy.
Waggin Tails Pet Ranch in Fulshear received both federal and city grants. The pet care clinic owner has been able to keep on all thirty of her employees.
"We rely on people to leave town or people to be at the office to come in for daycare," said owner Denise Einkauf. "When April hit, April and May, we were running at about 15 percent.
At The Growler Spot in Fulshear, the owner has re-invented her craft beer business.
She's been operating on to-go and delivery orders, and customers are still coming.
"They're amazing," said owner Susan LaDart. "They're more like family than customers and they've been extremely supportive."
"We love Houston, but we always say Houston is 35 miles outside of Fulshear," McCoy laughed.
Waggin Tails Pet Ranch: https://waggintailspetranch.com/
The Growler Spot: https://thegrowlerspot.com/
Chamber of Commerce: https://www.fulshearkaty.com/
