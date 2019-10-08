Waffle House customers robbed while eating in west Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for three men they say robbed several Waffle House customers at gunpoint in west Houston.

It happened on July 23 at the Waffle House located at 11240 Westheimer Rd. near Wilcrest Drive at around 11:50 p.m.

In newly released surveillance video, the men are seen barging into the restaurant and forcing customers to get on the ground.

Police say the robbers took the customers' belongings then forced the manager to open the cash register.

The men are seen wearing dark clothing and masks. Anyone with information is urged to contact Houston Police.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging or arrest of the suspects. Information can be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.
