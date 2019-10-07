Female clerk punched in the face in struggle for cash drawer

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police need your help finding a robber who beat a store clerk on Houston's northside, punching her repeatedly in the face as they struggled over a cash drawer.

The unknown man was caught on surveillance camera after he entered the Shell gas station on Oct. 1 at 6451 North Freeway.

Investigators said the man posed as a customer before launching his attack behind the counter.

Video shows the man hitting the woman in the face several times before grabbing the cash drawer.

As the robber tried to flee, the clerk attempted to stop him from leaving the store. He turned and punched her several times again, knocking the woman to the floor.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man with black hair, standing around 5'7" with a heavy build, between 230 and 250 lbs.

He wore a camo hoodie, tan khaki shorts and black shoes during his assault on the clerk.

You may be eligible for a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

If you know who this man is or have seen him, call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. You can also make an anonymous tip online at www.Crime-Stoppers.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonrobberycrime stopperssurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Masked men shoot and kill store clerk in Valero robbery: Police
Family mourns clerk shot to death at Valero store
Our first fall cool front is moving through
Man smashes car windows with tire iron in liquor store attack
Astros to start Verlander on short rest in Game 4 after loss
Why Gerrit Cole's future with Astros still up in the air
Rockets' general manager's Hong Kong comments anger China
Show More
High school to forfeit football game after hazing allegations
Jack in the Box drive-thru worker stops line to chat
University of Houston getting new mariachi band
Simone Biles upset by reaction to her newest move
ABC13's The Midday
More TOP STORIES News