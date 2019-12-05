Voluntary evacuation order issued near Port Neches blast site

PORT NECHES, Texas (KTRK) -- A week after the TPC plant blast in Port Neches, officials issued a voluntary evacuation order late Wednesday night for people living within the city.

The evacuation order is an update from a shelter-in-place order issued earlier that day.

"As of 10:00 p.m. this evening, based on current conditions and out of an abundance of caution, Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick issued a voluntary evacuation order for the City of Port Neches, updating the previous shelter-in-place order issued earlier this evening for the area," an advisory stated. "The voluntary evacuation order will remain in effect until further notice."

Under the order, officials recommended residents leave the area as quickly and safely as possible as a protective action. The people who are exempt from evacuation orders include nursing homes, refining facilities, patients in the hospital and healthcare workers.

Wind conditions and ongoing activities in wake of the blast prompted the earlier order, which was in effect through Thursday morning.

There are elevated levels of 1,3-Butadeine, a chemical made from the processing of petroleum.

Last week's blast at the plant 95 miles east of Houston injured two employees and a contractor.

A second blast was captured on camera while flames were still raging from the original explosion.

SEE ALSO:
Impact and thunderous sound of Texas explosion caught on camera

EMBED More News Videos

Explosion at the TPC plant on Port Neches, Texas, shattered windows and caused damage to structures for miles. Footage from a home security camera around a mile away from the blast illustrates the strength of the explosion.



Residents try to readjust after seeing their homes damaged
EMBED More News Videos

Many neigbors are returning to severly damaged homes after the TPC plant explosion.



RELATED: Woman returns to debris-filled home as plant fires continue
EMBED More News Videos

While waiting for her third son, this mom will now have to relocate until her home is safe again.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
explosiontexas newsfire
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fugitive in Sugar Land clerk's killing caught after reward grew
Military: 3 dead including gunman in shooting at Pearl Harbor
Son went numb from classmate's push, mom says
Rapper kept 12 women in home for prostitution: Prosecutors
Former HPD officer who led botched raid granted federal bond
ABC13 Evening News for December 4, 2019
RodeoHouston releases concert genre lineup with surprises
Show More
$21.5M verdict awarded to motorcyclist hit by car on California freeway
George Zimmerman suing Trayvon Martin's family
'I thought he was going to kill me': WWII vet stabbed in robbery
Trump administration tightens food stamp work requirements
Mayor proclaims Gina Gaston Day in Houston
More TOP STORIES News