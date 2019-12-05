Voluntary evacuation order issued near Port Neches blast site

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5723073" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Explosion at the TPC plant on Port Neches, Texas, shattered windows and caused damage to structures for miles. Footage from a home security camera around a mile away from the blast illustrates the strength of the explosion.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5729031" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Many neigbors are returning to severly damaged homes after the TPC plant explosion.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5726105" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> While waiting for her third son, this mom will now have to relocate until her home is safe again.

PORT NECHES, Texas (KTRK) -- A week after the TPC plant blast in Port Neches, officials issued a voluntary evacuation order late Wednesday night for people living within the city.The evacuation order is an update from a shelter-in-place order issued earlier that day."As of 10:00 p.m. this evening, based on current conditions and out of an abundance of caution, Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick issued a voluntary evacuation order for the City of Port Neches, updating the previous shelter-in-place order issued earlier this evening for the area," an advisory stated. "The voluntary evacuation order will remain in effect until further notice."Under the order, officials recommended residents leave the area as quickly and safely as possible as a protective action. The people who are exempt from evacuation orders include nursing homes, refining facilities, patients in the hospital and healthcare workers.Wind conditions and ongoing activities in wake of the blast prompted the earlier order, which was in effect through Thursday morning.There are elevated levels of 1,3-Butadeine, a chemical made from the processing of petroleum.Last week's blast at the plant 95 miles east of Houston injured two employees and a contractor.A second blast was captured on camera while flames were still raging from the original explosion.