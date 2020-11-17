Klein ISD students get creative to put together yearbooks during virtual learning

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=7903476" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> This school year is different due to the pandemic, and while changes have been made, school districts are concerned after reports of online students failing. Watch the video above to find out more about what Houston-area school districts are doing to help their students.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In the era of virtual learning amid the coronavirus pandemic, students trying to coordinate how their yearbooks will come together must get creative."Currently, we are still at the same amount of pages that we started off with in the summer," said Tyler Grosvenor, a senior student at Klein Cain High School.Grosvenor is also the editor of the yearbook, and admits the pandemic has created additional challenges in how the students will capture the memories of this year."Trying to figure out how we can still capture that moment with the mask and everything, because sometimes that smile is really what gets you engaged with everything," he said.There are about 300 to 400 pages to fill up this year, but with events being canceled due to the pandemic, and some students learning from home, there isn't as much content to work with compared to previous years."For group photos, we are going to wait until second semester for clubs and everything," said Charlotte Gottfried, senior student and photo editor of the yearbook.Virtual learners will be included with special sections showcasing their work spaces at home, and Q&A's about how they made school work virtually.One issue has been getting student portraits during picture day. So far, two on-campus sessions have been held for students to get their photos taken, allowing virtual learners to safely come to campus for their photos, but turnout has been low.Alternative options for school photos are now being considered."Turnout wasn't what we wanted it to be, so there are options we are pursuing right now where students will essentially take their own yearbook photo," said Jacob Elbert, journalism adviser.This year's publication will have the theme "Emerge" to chronicle how students have overcome the challenges of the pandemic.