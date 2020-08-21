Here's what Houston-area school districts are doing to prepare for virtual learning with possible hurricane

DICKINSON, Texas (KTRK) -- With the threat of an impending tropical storm next week, several school districts are preparing to handle both the pandemic and storm.Many school districts have returned virtually, but that doesn't mean the storm won't disrupt classes.ABC13 has learned some districts are having discussions heading into the weekend as they determine how to handle both virtual learning and the storm.Dickinson ISD starts virtual learning on Monday. The district was busy getting ready to handle that, but now it's also watching the weather closely.A spokesperson told ABC13 the district will monitor the storm, and if it impacts the region, although all of its students are learning remotely, classes could be canceled. If that happens, the district said parents would receive notice.Pasadena ISD started virtual learning this week. The district told ABC13 a discussion will take place Friday afternoon about the possible storm, and how it could impact virtual learning.Friendswood ISD starts next Wednesday. A spokesperson said discussions will take place this weekend, and the district will review options.If your child is in school, whether it's virtual or in-person, school leaders suggest checking with your child's teacher today or Monday about what's being done to address the storm.