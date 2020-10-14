Looking for a job? There may be something for you in Houston's Asiatown

ABC13 is partnering with Workforce Solutions to host the job fair.
The focus will be on available positions in the Asiatown area and a handful of companies are hiring.
"So far, we have identified over 175 job opportunities in that area," said Workforce Solutions spokesperson Michelle Castrow.
The positions include jobs in the security field and several at a local call center. Goodwill is also hiring for several positions in the area.
"You get to contribute to an organization that is helping the community," Castrow said. "They're looking to staff up their retail stores."
The virtual job fair will take place Thursday, Oct. 14, at 3 p.m. on ABC13's Facebook page.
To participate in the job fair, simply look for the live video on Facebook.
In order to apply for the featured positions, your Facebook contact information must be up to date and a profile on the state's free job website must be complete.
"These jobs are real open positions where the employers want to hire quickly," said Castrow. "That means you can get back to work and earn a paycheck quite quickly."
The jobs featured in ABC13's Asiatown virtual job fair range in pay from $8 an hour to $12.50 an hour.
To preview the jobs, visit Workforce Solutions' website and look for the As Seen On ABC13 section.
Participating in ABC13's weekly virtual job fair can do more than help you find a job.
It will soon help fulfill the job search requirement for unemployed Texans.
READ MORE: Unemployed Texans will be required to search for work next month to keep benefits
Starting Nov. 1, unemployed Texans must complete three weekly job search activities to keep benefits.
The requirement was paused in March, but Texas Workforce Commission announced this week it's returning in November.
"This weekly job fair is something you can do to meet that job search requirement," Castrow explained. "Participating in the job fair, and applying for these positions is part of the job search requirement."
You can also fulfill the requirement by attending classes, lectures, or actively applying for jobs.
The virtual job fair will also be available on ABC13's streaming apps. This includes Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, and Roku.
