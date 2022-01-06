fashion

Shop vintage Chanel, Gucci, Hermès, and LV handbags and goods at this hot Houston auction

By Julia Davila
Gap Kanye: $200 jacket 1st piece of Yeezy collection revealed

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston's premier auction house is set to host its first hybrid pre-owned designer goods auction of the year. Houstonians seeking high fashion at a lower price point can participate in the deluxe, international shopping experience on Saturday, January 29 at the family-run auction house at 13310 Luthe Rd.

Gallery Auctions also invites shoppers to tune in online, at liveauctioneers.com to place an absentee bid for the large collection of vetted luxury handbags and accessories for both men and women.

"Buying at auction is an affordable way to get that 'Pretty Woman' feeling," says owner and beloved auctioneer Vikki Vines, said in a statement. "Think Julia Roberts as she walked down Rodeo Drive after her spending spree."

For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
