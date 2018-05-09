PACKAGE THEFT

Alvin woman says man who walked away with package claimed he 'needed a big box'

EMBED </>More Videos

An Alvin woman chased down a man who walked off with a package from her front porch. His excuse? He needed a box. (KTRK)

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) --
An Alvin woman said she wasn't buying a man's story when she confronted him after taking a package off of her front porch.

Danika Korenek posted doorbell camera footage on Facebook of a person picking up a large box from her home before walking away.

According to her, a UPS worker had just delivered the box and it was only on her porch for about five minutes before the man appeared.

Korenek is then seen coming out of her home and rushing up to the man as he kept walking. When she asked what the person was doing with the package, she says he claimed he "needed a big box."

She said she was shaking as she told the man that the box was in fact not empty and that that any empty boxes would be left on the curb rather than the front porch.

Korenek posted a second video showing the two walking back to the house and the man putting the parcel back. She said she filed a report with the police department.

The woman's post to Facebook has drawn some praise for her confrontation of the man, while others called her crazy because the man could have been armed.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
package theftcaught on cameraAlvin
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PACKAGE THEFT
Porch pirate steals from bride-to-be and trashes loot on street
Cypress porch pirate pulls switcheroo with empty envelope
Package thief returns stolen goods, writes apology letter
Man takes package containing disabled child's medical supplies
Alvin mom has no regrets after chasing man who took a box off her front porch
More package theft
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
Show More
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
More News