An Alvin woman said she wasn't buying a man's story when she confronted him after taking a package off of her front porch.Danika Korenek posted doorbell camera footage on Facebook of a person picking up a large box from her home before walking away.According to her, a UPS worker had just delivered the box and it was only on her porch for about five minutes before the man appeared.Korenek is then seen coming out of her home and rushing up to the man as he kept walking. When she asked what the person was doing with the package, she says he claimed he "needed a big box."She said she was shaking as she told the man that the box was in fact not empty and that that any empty boxes would be left on the curb rather than the front porch.Korenek posted a second video showing the two walking back to the house and the man putting the parcel back. She said she filed a report with the police department.The woman's post to Facebook has drawn some praise for her confrontation of the man, while others called her crazy because the man could have been armed.