Video shows officer using stun gun on handcuffed man

A police cruiser dashcam video helped get a Mississippi police officer fired.The video shows the man handcuffed and standing up against a minivan when an officer walked up to him with a stun gun and shocked him on the shoulder.The man fell to the ground and was picked back up by another officer.After the suspect sat up on his knees, the same officer appeared to threaten to use the stun gun on him again.The officer, who used the stun gun, has not been criminally charged, but he has been fired.