Video shows officer using stun gun on handcuffed man

EMBED </>More Videos

Video shows officer using stun gun on handcuffed man (KTRK)

MERIDIAN, Mississippi (KTRK) --
A police cruiser dashcam video helped get a Mississippi police officer fired.

The video shows the man handcuffed and standing up against a minivan when an officer walked up to him with a stun gun and shocked him on the shoulder.

The man fell to the ground and was picked back up by another officer.

After the suspect sat up on his knees, the same officer appeared to threaten to use the stun gun on him again.

The officer, who used the stun gun, has not been criminally charged, but he has been fired.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police brutalityu.s. & worldMississippi
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Homeowner shoots teen burglary suspect in west Harris County
MASKED UP AND ARMED: Officers catch suspected robbers in the act
Credit card skimmers discovered at gas stations in Harris Co.
Toddler sickened in Mexico returning home to Houston
Boy's creative to-do list helps him meet J.J. Watt
LISTEN: 911 call from Demi Lovato's Hollywood Hills home released
Teacher charged in choking death of 4-month-old puppy
Quadriplegic man's van taken from his NE Houston complex
Show More
HCC trustee plagiarized parts of dissertation: board
Suspect still on the run 2 months after child was shot
Roseanne Barr on racist tweet: 'I wish I worded it better'
Parents buying bulletproof padding for students' backpacks
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
More News