Police release surveillance video of deadly robbery outside Sunnyside convenience store

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police are hoping surveillance video will lead them to the people connected to a deadly shooting in Sunnyside.

A man was shot and killed outside of a convenience store in the 8900 block of Scott Street on Wednesday, and police are looking for his shooter.

New surveillance video shows the suspect and victim struggling over the weapon, the suspect shoot the victim and then flee on foot.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died.

Police said they believe the suspect was trying to rob him.

The suspect is described as a black male in his early 20s, about 6 feet tall and wearing a black hoodie, black muscle shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

You can also submit an anonymous tip online at www.Crime-Stoppers.org.

