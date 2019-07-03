Video shows alleged drunk driver ramming into police cruiser

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A driver is facing multiple charges after video shows him ramming into a patrol car in Ohio.

It happened on July 2.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office released footage of a car being driven on the wrong side of the road, heading directly toward a sheriff's vehicle.

Video then shows the sheriff's office cruiser slowing to a stop before the alleged drunk driver rams into the front of the patrol car.

According to the sheriff's office, no one was injured in the crash.

The driver was arrested. He's now facing DUI charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
drunk drivingu.s. & worldcaught on camera
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News