New video released Friday morning shows a Camaro going airborne before it crashed into a school bus in Mississippi.Police say the 24-year-old driver appeared to be racing another vehicle when he flipped over and hit a school bus.The driver managed to crawl out of the vehicle, and a mother and child, who were in a separate car, were transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.The bus driver was also transported to the hospital. Police say there were no children on the bus.The driver of the Camaro was arrested and charged.