Victims scream as man robs home at gunpoint

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police need your help finding the two men who robbed a man at gunpoint inside his own home.

According to police, it happened Feb. 20 in the 10000 block of Huntington View Drive in southwest Houston.

The victim told police he was walking toward his front door when two suspects approached him and forced him inside the house.

Officers say the suspects demanded money and went through the victim's house stealing wallets and cell phones.

Police released a surveillance video of the incident in which screaming kids could be heard while the suspects continue rummaging through the home.

Afterward, the suspects fled in a black SUV.

One of the suspects is described as a black man, 20 to 30 years old, is about 5'6" to 6'0" tall, 170 to 200 pounds. Police say he was wearing a black pullover and brown pants.

The second suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 20 to 30 years old, is about 5'11" to 6'0" tall, weighs about 170 to 180 pounds and was wearing a gray hoodie with blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
