Victim and suspect identified in deadly office shooting in The Woodlands

EMBED <>More Videos

On Friday afternoon, an hour before workers were about to end their day, gunfire rang out at a Woodlands office building.

By
THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people are dead after a shooting at an office in The Woodlands, including the suspected shooter.

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said shots were fired at a business in the 2100 block of Buckthorne Place near Grogans Mill Road.

On Friday afternoon, an hour before workers were about to end their day, gunfire rang out at a Woodlands office building. Inside a first floor office, at a pollution equipment firm, one man was dead, and a woman beaten.
Deputies said the shooter fled the scene in a vehicle, but again believe the suspect has died.

WATCH: Deputies give update on deadly office shooting
EMBED More News Videos

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said shots were fired at a business in the 2100 block of Buckthorne Place near Grogans Mill Road.



It wasn't a robbery, but a targeted attack. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office would not explain the relationship between the victims and the shooter, but they're believed to know each other.

The building was evacuated, while the search for the gunman began.

"My co-worker called me and said there was an active shooter in the building and to run," said Meredith Pursell.

Pursell said she ran across the parking lot to find a man already on the phone with 911 claiming there was a woman with a bloody face who had told others her ex-husband was shooting people in the building.

The body of a gunshot victim, who was later identified as 54-year-old Brent Brock, was later found at the office when deputies arrived. Authorities say he was an employee at the business.

Less than two miles from the shooting scene, what's believed to be a Mercedes SUV slammed into a utility pole, tearing apart the vehicle, followed by a fiery explosion.

It was described as a secondary scene to the shooting, and the body removed from the vehicle is believed to have been the gunman. He was later identified as 63-year-old John Williams.

A second victim was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital in The Woodlands for blunt force trauma injuries. The condition of the victim was not immediately known.

Deputies said a person was killed "partially by the crash," but did not elaborate further.
EMBED More News Videos

Skyeye is over an active investigation in Montgomery County.



Follow Deborah Wrigley on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
the woodlandsworkplace shootingtexas newsshooting
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
14-year-old victim stabbed to death over food identified
Car crashes into highway median as Trump motorcade passes
One dead, one hospitalized after being ejected from vehicle
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in northeast Houston
Body found in northwest Harris County
SELENA ROSE: New Selena collectible cup on sale Saturday
Pregnant April the Giraffe is 'ready to go': WATCH LIVE
Show More
Woman fatally shot inside mobile home
Selena mural erased hours after it was completed
Jeffree Star makes special appearance at Ulta in Houston
WARM AND HUMID: Spring Break weather is starting off in the 80s
R.Kelly released from Cook County Jail
More TOP STORIES News