Victim and suspect identified in deadly office shooting in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people are dead after a shooting at an office in The Woodlands, including the suspected shooter.Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said shots were fired at a business in the 2100 block of Buckthorne Place near Grogans Mill Road.On Friday afternoon, an hour before workers were about to end their day, gunfire rang out at a Woodlands office building. Inside a first floor office, at a pollution equipment firm, one man was dead, and a woman beaten.Deputies said the shooter fled the scene in a vehicle, but again believe the suspect has died.It wasn't a robbery, but a targeted attack. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office would not explain the relationship between the victims and the shooter, but they're believed to know each other.The building was evacuated, while the search for the gunman began."My co-worker called me and said there was an active shooter in the building and to run," said Meredith Pursell.Pursell said she ran across the parking lot to find a man already on the phone with 911 claiming there was a woman with a bloody face who had told others her ex-husband was shooting people in the building.The body of a gunshot victim, who was later identified as 54-year-old Brent Brock, was later found at the office when deputies arrived. Authorities say he was an employee at the business.Less than two miles from the shooting scene, what's believed to be a Mercedes SUV slammed into a utility pole, tearing apart the vehicle, followed by a fiery explosion.It was described as a secondary scene to the shooting, and the body removed from the vehicle is believed to have been the gunman. He was later identified as 63-year-old John Williams.A second victim was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital in The Woodlands for blunt force trauma injuries. The condition of the victim was not immediately known.Deputies said a person was killed "partially by the crash," but did not elaborate further.