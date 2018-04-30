Facebook Live shooting victim Devyn Holmes speaks first word

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man who was shot in the head during a live stream on Facebook is speaking for the first time in more than a month.

The family of Devyn Holmes reports that he whispered the word 'alright' in response to someone telling him something.

The incident happened while Devyn was inside a vehicle with a woman and another man outside a Valero gas station on Almeda and Southmore in southwest Houston on Easter Sunday.

TIMELINE: Facebook Live shooting
The woman, identified as Cassandra Damper, allegedly fired the shot. Damper has been charged with aggravated assault with reckless serious bodily injury.

RELATED: Facebook Live captures moment Houston man accidentally shot in head outside gas station

Devyn was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Since the shooting, Devyn's family has provided updates on his progress on a Facebook page and through a GoFundMe account that has raised nearly $40,000.
READ MORE: Victim's mother thinks Facebook Live shooting was intentional

"The family strongly believes that the prayers and support they have received from all over the nation and the world are fueling Devyn's remarkable recovery," family attorney Shanna Hennigan said in a statement.

RELATED: Family of man shot on Facebook Live says he opened his eyes and improving
"The whole world. When I say the whole world, I've been getting prayers from everywhere. The whole world is praying for him and I really appreciate that," said Sheree Holmes, Devyn's mother.

Along with following Devyn's recovery online and leaving well wishes, others may want to show support in other ways.

You can buy a bracelet on the Do It For Devyn Facebook page. The bands are $5.

READ MORE: Man shot on Facebook Live breathing on his own and following commands, family says

