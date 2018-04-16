Mom of man shot on Facebook Live 'amazed' by son's recovery

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The man who was shot during a Facebook Live stream on Easter Sunday is breathing 80 percent on his own, his family posted on his GoFundMe account.
The post also states that Devyn Holmes opened his eyes and is following commands such as wiggling his toes and raising two fingers.
"He's blinking. You ask him a question, he will blink once, blink twice. He does his fingers for the doctors and he wiggles his toes for the doctors. But we're still waiting. We're still in an uphill battle," said Sheree Holmes, Devyn's mother.
Sheree calls her son's progress amazing, but is also remaining reserved. She says that they are taking his recovery day by day.
Speaking with Eyewitness News over the phone from Ben Taub Hospital, she says they are thankful for the continued prayers from around the world.
"The whole world. When I say the whole world, I've been getting prayers from everywhere. The whole world is praying for him and I really appreciate that," Sheree said.
Holmes was shot in the head early Easter Sunday morning while sitting in a car at a gas station on Almeda and Southmore.
Holmes' mother told us he graduated from La Marque High School as a member of the National Honor Society. Later, Holmes studied at Lamar and Texas Southern University and worked as a guard with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
"When I'm talking to him, he looks at me. He does move his eyes," Sheree said.
Police say he was with two other people, playing with two guns while broadcasting on Facebook Live. In the video, Cassandra Damper is seen holding a gun and pointing it at the camera.
Seconds later, she is seen pointing the gun at Holmes' head, then pulling the trigger.
Damper is charged with aggravated assault with reckless serious bodily injury and tampering with evidence. Her next court date is set for May 5.
