Man loses legs after vicious dog attack in northeast Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Huffman-area man had to have his legs amputated after three dogs attacked him Thursday night as he was walking home.Relatives identify the victim as Nicolas Vasquez, 51.According to neighbors, the attack happened after 9 p.m. Calvin Stoy saw Vasquez walk by. He heard dogs barking and then he heard some moans. Stoy found Vasquez in a ditch at Havard near Crosby-Huffman Road and said he had to fight off the neighbor's dogs."Both legs were torn up bad, hands and arms. He had bites on his head. He was in really bad shape. He lost a lot of blood," Stoy told ABC13.Vasquez's legs were amputated below the knee and he has other complications, according to his sister-in-law, Maria Castillo. She said this is the second time the dogs attacked him in a month. The pit bull-terrier mixes have been terrorizing the neighborhood for weeks, residents said.Thursday night, Harris County Animal Control seized them. They are under quarantine, according to the Harris County Public Health's Veterinary Public Health Division.The Harris County Sheriff's Office said they found a hole in the fence and the dogs had blood on them. The owner, who did not answer the door Friday night, was located and could face criminal charges."They own the dogs. You're responsible for what your dogs do," Stoy said.