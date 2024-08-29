Woman and 2-year-old bitten by unleashed dog in N. Harris County neighborhood, Pct. 4 says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities said an unleashed dog left a woman and 2-year-old injured in a north Harris County neighborhood on Wednesday.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said deputies responded to the dog attack in the 20900 block of Manon Lane.

Herman said the woman was pushing the 2-year-old in a stroller when a loose pit bull bit attacked the child. The woman tried to stop the dog, but she was also bitten, Pct. 4 said.

Both were taken to the hospital to be treated, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

The dog was taken into custody by Animal Control.

Pct. 4 took the opportunity to remind everyone to keep their dogs leashed even if they are trained.

"This is for the safety of everyone," Herman wrote on social media platform X. "An unleashed dog approaching can make dogs and people uncomfortable."

