VP Kamala Harris expected in Houston for convention appearance and visit to Johnson Space Center

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, is expected to travel to Houston next week, according to a release.
On Thursday, September 8, Harris will be delivering remarks at the National Baptist Convention. The convention is the nation's largest African-American religious convention since 1886.
She will also attend an event highlighting how the Biden-Harris Administration is lowering the cost for American families through the Inflation Reduction Act that was recently passed in August.
In addition, on Friday, Harris will be making a stop at the NASA Johnson Space Center. She is expected to tour and will chair the second National Space Council Meeting at the facility.