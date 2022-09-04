VP Kamala Harris expected in Houston for convention appearance and visit to Johnson Space Center

The vice president is expected to make remarks at the National Baptist Convention on the Inflation Reduction Act that was recently passed.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, is expected to travel to Houston next week, according to a release.

On Thursday, September 8, Harris will be delivering remarks at the National Baptist Convention. The convention is the nation's largest African-American religious convention since 1886.

She will also attend an event highlighting how the Biden-Harris Administration is lowering the cost for American families through the Inflation Reduction Act that was recently passed in August.

In addition, on Friday, Harris will be making a stop at the NASA Johnson Space Center. She is expected to tour and will chair the second National Space Council Meeting at the facility.