It's flesh-eating bacteria season in Galveston, expert warns

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10891975" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Heads-up, weekend beachgoers! Galveston County reports just two Vibrio vulnificus cases this year, but it could be four times that once 2021 ends. The video includes an interview with an infectious disease expert from UTMB who offers the things to look for to prevent infection.