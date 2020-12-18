14-year-old dancer in Cypress fighting for life after aneurysm rupture

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- A 14-year-old Cypress dancer is fighting for her life after being placed in a medically-induced coma after suffering from a ruptured brain aneurysm.Vianney Narvaez is part of the Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts and dances for the prestigiousin northwest Houston.Nearly three weeks ago, the teen suddenly collapsed and was rushed to the hospital. She has been in a coma since then.Cypress Dance Project directors and caring moms have organized raffles, auctions, and other fundraisers to help the girl's family with medical expenses."It's mind blowing what everybody has put together, and never thought we would be here," said supporter Louanne Hovater."We're just three moms, we are not virtual auctioneers, or fundraising experts. We had no idea that this would become a national movement to support this wonderful family," said Jillian Moller, who is also helping facilitate the help for Narvaez's family.If you're interested in helping, visit theor contact the Cypress Dance Project in northwest Houston.