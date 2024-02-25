Man dies in search for help after getting shot in northwest Harris County, HSCO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating the death of a man who tried driving around for help after being shot in northwest Harris County.

The video above is from ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

Deputies were dispatched to a Chevron gas station parking lot at 10475 Veterans Memorial Drive at about 12:30 a.m. on Sunday after a family member called 911 on the victim's behalf.

The family member told authorities that the victim needed medical attention after getting shot in the chest.

At the scene, deputies reported finding the victim in the driver's seat of a black car. Officials said the victim had previously contacted his family to tell them he had been shot.

EMS transported him to the hospital, where he later died.

Investigators interviewed witnesses and searched for security video while deputies processed the scene and collected evidence.

Officials have yet to determine a suspect or where the shooting occurred.

Authorities urge anyone with information to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).