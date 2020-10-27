Vanessa Guillen's family visited by Army investigators at their home

According to the family, Army officials gathered statements from Guillen's mother, Gloria, about her daughter's claims that she was sexually harassed on base.
Guillen was killed at Fort Hood after she went missing in April.
She was bludgeoned to death by Spc. Aaron Robinson, who killed himself on July 1 as police were trying to take him into custody.
Guillen's family has said Robinson had sexually harassed her, but the Army has said there is no evidence supporting the claim.
"They're still looking for the real reason why Vanessa was murdered," said Vanessa's sister, Lupe Guillen. "The only thing we're looking for is real answers, real justice."
When asked if the Army officials relayed any new information during their two-hour visit, Vanessa's mother said they told her there is a new investigation underway though details can't be disclosed.
She said they plan on releasing information at the end of November.
Earlier this month, the Army announced Vanessa's family is now entitled to her full military benefits after an investigation concluded that her death was "in the line of duty."
"This determination establishes that the Guillen family is entitled to a variety of Army benefits for Vanessa's service to our nation," said the Army at the time.
Typically, these benefits include money to help the family with expenses, the service member's Group Life Insurance along with final pay and allowances.
The Army conducts a line of duty determination for all soldier deaths.
Meanwhile, a bill in honor of Guillen is being deliberated in Washington, D.C.
If passed, the #IAmVanessaGuillen bill would allow active duty members to file sexual harassment and assault claims to a third party.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.