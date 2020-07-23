Trae Tha Truth to donate sales from gear honoring Vanessa Guillen to her family

The Houston rapper posted new merchandise on his Instagram page in her honor, with plans to donate all proceeds to her family.
"Proud to announce I linked up with #vanessaguillen family and all proceeds from the Mexican color ABN shirts and mask will be donated to her family to assist and support," Trae wrote on Instagram with new photos of him donning the gear.
The merchandise includes T-shirts and face masks with Trae's logo in the colors of the Mexican flag.
A mask sells for 9.99, while the T-shirt, available in black and white, is $29.99.
You can find the items on Trae's website.
Earlier this week, family members of Guillen who live in Mexico learned they will be able to travel to Houston for her funeral service. Guillen's grandmother and six of her aunts and uncles obtained humanitarian visas. Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia says she worked with the Mexican ambassador to help the Guillen family say their final farewell to the Army specialist who was murdered on Fort Hood. Guillen's body was found months after she was reported missing.
Aaron David Robinson, a 20-year-old Army Specialist, was identified as the person of interest in Guillen's case. She disappeared in April. Robinson died by suicide when authorities made contact with him, according to special agent Damon Phelps with the Army's Criminal Investigation Command.
Cecily Aguilar, 22, a civilian suspect in Guillen's case has been charged with one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence. According to police, she told investigators she was asked to help hide a body.
Funeral plans for Guillen are not known yet.
The Guillen family plans to participate in a peaceful protest in Washington D.C. on July 30 calling for legislation in the Houstonian's honor, according to attorney Natalie Khawam.
