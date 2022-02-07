fire

Valero Houston Refinery flare putting off thick smoke in southeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Thick, black smoke coming from the southeast side of Houston had some drivers wondering what was going on Monday morning.

Some people who work in the ABC13 newsroom said they were taking their children to school when they noticed the smoke, which was quite visible from a Transtar camera in the area of 610 South Loop at SH-225 as well as from a camera at 610 South Loop and Woodridge.

In a CAER message, Valero said that operational conditions at its refinery "require the use of the safety flare system to manage excess material and minimize potential emissions."

Valero said that it doesn't anticipate any impacts to the community.

Residents who have questions can call 713-921-6700.

CAER Online, or Community Awareness Emergency Response, is a system for the community to be able to view messages and alerts facilities, such as plants and refineries, regarding their operational updates.

Messages can include alerts about anything from flaring, noise and odors to training and drills.
