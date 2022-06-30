Injured Uvalde teacher welcomed home by community after spending 1 month in the hospital

UVALDE, Texas -- A teacher who was injured in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School is back home and he received an emotional welcome from the community.Arnulfo Reyes witnessed what officials say was the deadliest school shooting in Texas history when a gunman opened fire, killing 19 students and two teachers and critically injuring him at Robb Elementary School.After spending one month in the hospital and undergoing more than 10 surgeries, Reyes returned home from the hospital on Sunday.Over 40 cars from the community lined up to welcome the teacher back home. Reyes also shared an emotional moment with Sandra Torres, whose 10-year-old daughter was in his class but did not survive the shooting. A video shows Torres embracing Reyes as she got out of her vehicle.Torres and Reyes are not blood-related, but Torres' daughter was the niece of the teacher's stepbrother.