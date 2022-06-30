uvalde school shooting

Injured Uvalde teacher welcomed home by community after spending 1 month in the hospital

By RUDY AGUERO
EMBED <>More Videos

Parent of slain student embraces teacher

UVALDE, Texas -- A teacher who was injured in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School is back home and he received an emotional welcome from the community.

Arnulfo Reyes witnessed what officials say was the deadliest school shooting in Texas history when a gunman opened fire, killing 19 students and two teachers and critically injuring him at Robb Elementary School.

RELATED: 'Cowards': Teacher who survived Uvalde shooting slams police response, will 'never forgive them'

After spending one month in the hospital and undergoing more than 10 surgeries, Reyes returned home from the hospital on Sunday.

Over 40 cars from the community lined up to welcome the teacher back home. Reyes also shared an emotional moment with Sandra Torres, whose 10-year-old daughter was in his class but did not survive the shooting. A video shows Torres embracing Reyes as she got out of her vehicle.

Torres and Reyes are not blood-related, but Torres' daughter was the niece of the teacher's stepbrother.

RELATED: Uvalde teacher describes moment he saw shooter, trying to protect students: 'Act like you're asleep'
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventstexasteachermass shootingteachersuvalde school shooting
UVALDE SCHOOL SHOOTING
Texas Senator John Cornyn addresses gun safety legislation
Grandmother of Uvalde school shooter released from hospital
HEB, Butt family donate $10M to replace Uvalde elementary school
2nd Uvalde Senate hearing focuses on mental health resources for kids
TOP STORIES
Heavy HPD presence seen outside home in River Oaks
Increase in scam calls prompts CenterPoint to send urgent warning
Man accused of shooting ex, killing her friend arrested in Mississippi
Highest rainfall totals expected to miss Houston off to the east
Harris County Clerk's Office issues one-millionth marriage license
Texas woman accused in cyclist death arrested in Costa Rica
Don't use baby neck floats, FDA warns
Show More
Supreme Court allows Biden to end Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy
Houston FBI searching for 'Big Shades Bandit' accused of robbing bank
Gunman opens fire on woman in gas station parking lot in north Houston
19-year-old arrested after 2 shot, including 9-year-old, in Wharton
Wanted purse snatchers rang up $1,000 on 65-year-old victim's cards
More TOP STORIES News