uvalde school shooting

Hearings resume today over police response in Uvalde after Tuesday's explosive testimonies

By
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- New developments could come today in the fallout of the Uvalde school massacre last month.

The developments stretch from the nation's capital, to Austin, to the town of Uvalde.

The city's mayor is accusing state authorities of selectively releasing information about the shooting, he says, to intentionally leave out details about the state's response.

In Washington D.C., Senate bargainers have reached an agreement on a bipartisan gun violence bill, which potentially tees up congressional passage this week.

The legislation would make background checks tougher for the youngest gun buyers and bolster spending for school safety and mental health programs.

In Austin, a state senate committee investigating the shooting is meeting again on Wednesday.

Tuesday's explosive hearings lasted several hours, going into the night.

RELATED: Uvalde hearings: DPS director says police response to Texas mass shooting was 'abject failure'
EMBED More News Videos

Law enforcement authorities had enough officers on scene to have stopped the gunman within three minutes after he entered the building, the Texas DPS director testified.



Committee members asked a lot of questions, trying to dig for all the details of what happened.

During testimony, Texas DPS Director Steve McCraw called the police response to the shooting a failure, and went on to detail what their investigation has uncovered so far.

He said victims inside the classroom waited for more than an hour for help, and said the shooter began firing shots towards classrooms before he even entered the building.

Just three minutes after someone called 911 for help, McCraw believes enough armed officers had arrived on the scene to be able to engage the shooter, but that did not happen.

Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo was heavily criticized for his decisions at the scene. McCraw places full blame on him for preventing officers from trying to get inside the classroom.

SEE ALSO: 'We need to go in': Officers in Uvalde were ready with guns, shields, tools - but no clear orders
EMBED More News Videos

"They had the tools... But it takes someone in charge, in front, making and executing decisions, and that simply did not happen," an active shooter expert said.



He said the chief was waiting for a key to unlock a classroom door that may not have even been locked in the first place. He explained how the door locks work for the classrooms.

"You cannot lock this door from the inside of the classroom. There's nothing that a teacher could do to lock the door inside the classroom," McCraw said, gesturing to a photo of a Robb Elementary classroom door. "The teacher can come outside the classroom, as the requirement is, to lock the door with a key, only with a key... by turning it, into the locked position."

When Arredondo left the house committee hearing on Tuesday, he avoided the camera and all questions.

He has yet to publicly speak out since the shooting, only sharing his account of what happened in a Texas Tribune article.

He spent five hours yesterday testifying before the house committee in a closed door session.

Wednesday's senate committee continues at 9 a.m. ABC13 will stream it live in this article.

For more on this story, follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

READ MORE: Waiting for keys, unable to break down doors: Uvalde CISD police chief defends shooting response
EMBED More News Videos

Criticized for slowness, the chief described an agonizing wait for a key that worked. He said he didn't speak sooner because he didn't want to compound his hometown's grief or point blame.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
austintexasschool shootinglegislationshots firedgun violencemass shootingshootinginvestigationuvalde school shooting
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
UVALDE SCHOOL SHOOTING
Uvalde City Council denies Pete Arredondo's leave of absence request
Police response to Uvalde was 'abject failure,' state's top cop says
13 Texas mayors press Gov. Abbott to call special session on guns
Uvalde parents call for chief's resignation at school board meeting
TOP STORIES
11-month-old girl found dead in bathtub in NW Harris Co.
Biden calls for 3-month federal gas tax holiday
Uvalde City Council denies Pete Arredondo's leave of absence request
1,000 dead, 1,500 injured in Afghan quake: News report
Baby should recover from 2nd-degree burns in fire, officials say
Houston area's 1st permanent medical marijuana pickup location opens
Houstonians to sit in on TCEQ hearing that will address cancer cluster
Show More
Triple digit heat for the next 5 days of summer
Protestors rally to save apartments from highway demo
3 hospitalized after commercial plane landing gear collapsed in Miami
Woman held hostage in NYC uses Grubhub food delivery to alert police
Senators unveil text of bipartisan deal on gun violence
More TOP STORIES News