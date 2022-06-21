Uvalde hearings: DPS director says police response to Texas mass shooting was 'abject failure'

Texas DPS Director: “The officers had weapons -- the children had none. The officers had body armor -- the children had none.”

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- As families in Uvalde continue to deal with anguish and search for answers over how law enforcement handled the shooting that left 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary dead, that same police response is at the center of the hearings underway in Austin on Tuesday morning.The first hearing, a special Texas Senate committee meeting, began at 9 a.m. On the agenda -- school safety, police training and social media.Steve McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, testified, giving his first public statements on the shooting since late May, when he cast blame at Uvalde schools police Chief Pete Arredondo for not giving orders sooner to breach the classrooms the gunman was inside.During the testimony, McCraw said that law enforcement authorities had enough officers on the scene of the Uvalde school massacre to have stopped the gunman three minutes after he entered the building. He pronounced the police response an "abject failure."Police officers with rifles instead stood and waited in a school hallway for nearly an hour while the gunman carried out the attack.Delays in the law enforcement response have become the focus of federal, state and local investigations.Eight minutes after the shooter entered the building, an officer reported that police had a "hooligan" crowbar that they could use to break down the classroom door, McGraw said. Nineteen minutes after the gunman entered, the first ballistic shield was brought into the building by police, the witness testified.McCraw told the Senate committee that Arredondo decided to put the lives of officers ahead of the lives of children.The public safety chief began outlining for the committee a series of missed opportunities, communication breakdowns and other mistakes."It has been reported that he didn't have a radio with him. That's true. He did not," McCraw said of Arredondo.McCraw also said the classroom door could not be locked from the inside.In addition, McCraw said police and sheriff's radios did not work within the school; only the radios of Border Patrol agents on the scene worked inside the school, and even they did not work perfectly.Questions about the law enforcement response began days after the massacre. McCraw said three days after the shooting that Arredondo made "the wrong decision" when he chose not to storm the classroom for more than 70 minutes, even as trapped fourth graders inside two classrooms were desperately calling 911 for help and anguished parents outside the school urged officers to go inside.Arredondo later said he didn't consider himself the person in charge and assumed someone else had taken control of the law enforcement response. Arredondo has declined repeated requests for comment to The Associated Press.The 18-year-old gunman used an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle.Tuesday night, the Uvalde city council is set to consider granting Arredondo a leave of absence. Arredondo is a new council member, who was sworn in after the massacre on May 24.Arredondo is also set to speak, but to the special state House committee, who will hold their meeting in a closed session. Houston police SWAT Sgt. Thomas Calabro is also set to speak.Gov. Greg Abbott called on lawmakers to make legislative recommendations in response to the mass shooting. The committee comprises eight Republicans and three Democrats. It notably leaves out state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, a Democrat who represents the area and who has been outspoken in his calls for the Legislature to pass gun control measures as a response to the tragedy.The Texas House has been holding its own investigative committee meetings, targeting the law enforcement response. Those meetings have been held behind closed doors.The Senate committee hearings, which will start off with meetings Tuesday and Wednesday of this week, will be public.