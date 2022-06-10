Waiting for keys, unable to break down doors: Uvalde CISD police chief defends shooting response

Students fled and authorities helped others evacuate after a gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on May 24. Courtesy of Pete Luna/Uvalde Leader-News

Community members gathered to pray at the Uvalde downtown plaza on May 24 after the shooting at Robb Elementary School. Mikala Compton/Austin American-Statesman via REUTERS

77 minutes

How the shooter entered Robb Elementary School

The shooter entered the school through a back door on the northwest side of the building. Once inside, he shot at least 100 rounds inside classrooms 111 and 112, which are connected.

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety at a press conference on May 27, 2022; DPS spokesperson on May 31, 2022 Credit: Carla Astudillo and Reese Oxner

Thousands of roses, handwritten notes, hundreds of candles and dozens of stuffed animals surrounded a fountain in the center of the Uvalde town square on May 29. Evan L'Roy and Kaylee Greenlee Beal for The Texas Tribune

The shooter and Arredondo entered the school on opposite sides

The gunman entered from the northwest side of the school and made his way south in the hallway before going into classrooms 111 and 112. Uvalde CISD police Chief Pete Arredondo and a Uvalde police officer entered from the south.

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety; interview with Pete Arredondo's attorney Credit: Carla Astudillo and Mandi Cai

Police blocked off the road leading to the scene of a school shooting May 24 at Robb Elementary. Sergio Flores for The Texas Tribune

Expert analysis

Emergency responders blocked off Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, where 21 people were killed in a shooting on May 24. Angela Piazza/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via REUTERS

Questions over command

Children visited the memorial at Robb Elementary on May 28. Hundreds of people waited in line holding flowers and one another to pay their respects there. Kaylee Greenlee Beal for The Texas Tribune

"They loved those kids"