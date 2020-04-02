Coronavirus

UTMB Galveston working to develop coronavirus vaccination

By
GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There are efforts to develop a vaccine for coronavirus at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston.

Dr. Scott Weaver, the director of the institute for human infections and immunity at UTMB Galveston, said his team is working on vaccine development.

Dr. Weaver said that developing a vaccine from start to finish could normally take five to 10 years.

There's also nearly a $200 million cost.

But, the efforts for a vaccination for coronavirus are non-stop. He said the FDA is also working at an unprecedented speed to approve a vaccine.

"The best chance of short-term partial solution to this outbreak is a clinical trial going on for drugs called reduce severe," said Weaver. "This involves UTMB as well as another clinical site."

He said these clinical trials will take time.

"The clinical trial planning and implementation has to be done very carefully not to put people at risk, especially the people who first receive the black screen."

Dr. Weaver said while hopeful vaccinations are in the works, they are also seeking information on antiviral drugs that may be useful. In the meantime, he urges methods that work.

"Social distancing, hand hygiene and avoiding people."

SEE RELATED LINK: Potential coronavirus vaccine may be tucked away in Houston freezer, researchers say





