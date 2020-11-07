Politics

US Postal Service found 815 ballots in Texas facility sweeps

AUSTIN, Texas -- More than 800 mail ballots were found in Texas mail processing facilities and delivered to county election officials between Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the U.S. Postal Service.

According to the document submitted by USPS on Wednesday, 815 ballots were found across the state between the two sweeps and transported to county election facilities.

Only two ballots in the Wichita Falls area were marked for overnight transport "due to travel time."

USPS did not respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press on whether those two ballots had arrived in time to be counted.

