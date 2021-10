Houston hospitals once again dominate annual national rankings

HOUSTON, Texas -- It stands to reason that as home to the Texas Medical Center, the world's largest medical complex, Houston would be blessed with outstanding hospitals. New national rankings from U.S. News & World Report show just how true that is.The rankings putat No. 16 among the best hospitals in the country, and at No. 10 for gastroenterology and GI surgery. Meanwhile, Houston's University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center tops the list of the best hospitals for cancer care, and claims the No. 4 spot for urology and No. 5 spot for gynecology.Elsewhere in Houston,appears at No. 2 for rehabilitation,lands at No. 3 among the best children's hospitals, and theranks eighth for psychiatry.