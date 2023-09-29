Houston nonprofits have already scaled back their services to migrants since crossings fell, but that was well before a resurgence in August.

US southwest border crossings surged 27% from July to August, so what does it mean for Houston?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports a rapid increase in people crossing over the country's southern border with Mexico in recent weeks.

The surge has strained resources and even caused the mayor of Eagle Pass, Texas, to declare a state of emergency.

According to CBP, nearly 233,000 people crossed over the southwest border in August, which is up 27% from July and the highest number so far this year.

"Before, 10 years ago, even five years ago, it was mostly economic reasons. Right now, specifically immigrants from Venezuela are here for political reasons - the turmoil in their country," FIEL Houston Executive Director Cesar Espinosa said. "Particularly, people from Guatemala are leaving Guatemala because of severe drought. A lot of farmland has disappeared."

Houston has long been a hub for migrant people, both for those with relatives in and around the city and for those using the area to get to other cities by plane or bus.

At least one Houston nonprofit scaled back its services this summer after the federal government increased border restrictions and crossings slowed down.

PREVIOUS STORY: Houston shelters begin to see impact of Title 42 ending as migrants arrive for aid

But advocates worry that Houston won't be prepared if numbers continue to go up.

"Here in Houston, we have seen a bit of an increase from people looking for services, specifically legal services, not so much housing, but legal services to now navigate what's ahead," Espinosa said. "We don't plan these things. We don't say, 'These things are going to happen globally that are going to increase immigration.' Nobody is prepared for it."

For more on this story, follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook,Twitter and Instagram.