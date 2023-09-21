3-year-old dies while crossing Rio Grande

A 3-year-old child died on Wednesday as his family attempted to cross the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass, Texas, a spokesperson for Texas Department of Public Safety told ABC News.

The agency says troopers with the Tactical Marine Unit responded to reports that a child had been swept away by the current. When troopers located the child, he was transported to a hospital but was pronounced dead, officials said.

DPS said the family was attempting to cross the river north of the floating marine barrier Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered authorities to install to help prevent migrants from crossing.

News of the child's death comes as communities throughout the southern border are seeing an uptick in migrant arrivals.

Eagle Pass Mayor Rolando Salinas issued an emergency declaration on Tuesday.

During a phone call with ABC News, Salinas estimated around 4,000-7,000 migrants had arrived in the region "in the last few days."

The Rio Grande River near Eagle Pass poses a significant risk to migrants who attempt to cross. Although some parts seem shallow enough to cross on foot, there are steep drop-offs in the area that can cause migrants to be swept away by the current, officials said.