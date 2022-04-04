Laredo officers seize over $4 million in meth at Colombia-Solidarity Bridge

methamphetamine

LAREDO, Texas (KTRK) -- Laredo officers seized $4 million worth of methamphetamine from a tractor at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

On March 25, border patrol officers said they noticed a 2018 Kenworth tractor and trailer carrying a shipment of waterproof sealant from Mexico.

"Officers assigned to our cargo facilities utilize their enforcement expertise to target these high-risk commodities. It has led to the discovery of dangerous hard narcotics," said Alberto Flores, the port director at the Laredo Port of Entry. "Large-scale seizures, such as this one, exemplify our mission priorities in securing the border."

After officers conducted a canine and imaging system inspection, they said they found 219.13 pounds of alleged methamphetamine hidden inside barrels.

Officials say the drugs have an estimated street value of $4,382,744.

The case was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI) special agents for further investigation.

Containers filled with 219 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Colombia-Solidarity Bridge.

