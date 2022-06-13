water rescue

US Coast Guard urges boaters to wear life jackets after 8 people rescued from disabled vessel

8 people aboard disabled vessel rescued by US Coast Guard in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Eight boaters aboard a disabled vessel were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard near Galveston.

The Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders said they received a notification from Sea Tow at 3:39 p.m. on Sunday of a disabled boat drifting toward the Galveston north jetties with eight people aboard.



Upon arrival, a boat crew took aboard all eight passengers and safely transported them to the Galveston Yacht Basin.

"If you're out on the water this summer, always ensure your vessel is properly outfitted with the required safety equipment and that you have a life jacket for every person aboard," the Coast Guard said in the news release.
