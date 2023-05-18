8-year-old girl dies while under Border Patrol custody at south Texas station, officials say

HARLINGEN, Texas (KTRK) -- An 8-year-old girl who was under U.S. Border Patrol custody has died after she suffered a medical experience, according to a release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

In Wednesday's statement, the CBP said the 8-year-old girl and her family were in custody at the Harlingen Station.

Emergency medical services were called to the station and took her to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The CBP said an investigation is being conducted into the incident.

The Department of Homeland Security's Office of Inspector General and the Harlingen Police Department were also notified, the CBP said.

Additional details regarding what kind of medical emergency the girl suffered were not immediately disclosed.

"Additional information will be made available in accordance with CBP's policy regarding deaths in custody," the CBP's release read.

